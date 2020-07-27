The Zionist premier Benjamin Netanyahu Monday confirmed that a “serious incident” took place on Lebanon’s border in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

Al-Manar reporter mentioned that the Zionist artillery bombarded for around two hours the vicinity of the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba hills, adding that the enemy’s warplanes and drones roamed the scene since the start of the incident.

For his part, the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu considered that the incident was not simple and chaired an urgent meeting at the defense ministry.

Source: Al-Manar English Website