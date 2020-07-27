Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Monday the scientific committee at the ministry recommended a two-week lockdown over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Lebanon with the exception of the airport.

At a press conference, Hassan said the committee has also recommended banning visits to hospital patients.

“We can not surrender now and will continue to raise our voices. We must tighten preventive measures against the virus,” said the Minister.

“The Disaster Management Center affiliated with the Ministry of Health will be activated at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital to operate 24/24 hours. It will soon be announced due to the failure of a number of hospitals to receive people infected with the virus,” he added.

The country is poised to take strict and mandatory measures as of Monday in a bid to contain a resurgence of the virus.

Source: Agencies