Large explosions have struck an arms depot belonging to the Iraqi Federal Police forces and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Hashd al-Sha’abi, at a military compound southwest of the capital Baghdad.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the two consecutive blasts occurred at al-Saqr military base, which lies in the Saydiya neighborhood of Rashid district and close to the highway linking Baghdad to the city of Hilla, at 6:40 p.m. local time (1540 GMT) on Sunday, the official Iraqi News Agency reported.

The statement added that the ammunition warehouse exploded due to high temperatures and “faulty storage.” It made no mention of any casualties.

