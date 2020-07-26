The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia, stressed that Tehran is going to carry out all the necessary steps to denounce legally the US aerial assault on the Mahan passenger plane.

A number of US war jets intercepted the Iranian passenger plane heading into Lebanon in the Syrian airspace over Al-Tanaf area, forcing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision, which injured several passengers, including Lebanese ones.

Firouznia, who inspected the injured passengers being medicated at Ar-Rasoul Aazam Hospital, reiterated that the US must be held responsible for the attack, adding that all its policies in the region have been malicious.

Source: Al-Manar English Website