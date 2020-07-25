Israeli Walla News Website pointed out that Hezbollah has accumulated military expertise and capabilities during its fight along with the Syrian and Russian armies in Syria.

The Israeli army did not engage in ground battles during the same period, but was just arresting people in the West Bank and distributing food in Bnei Brak and Beitar Illit according to the website.

Walla estimated that Hezbollah elite forces will invade Galilee during any upcoming war, adding that the northern command has to deal with this threat.

