Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said Saturday that Iranian people have shown that they have enough strength and power to face and resist the pressures and will not be brought to their knees.

“Iranian people have been confronting the dangerous coronavirus for more than five months and they have faced severe US sanctions for more than two years,” Rouhani was quoted by Iranian media as saying.

“Iranians have passed difficult months and years and experienced economic problems during these years.”

“During these difficult months and years, Iranian people have shown that they have enough strength and power to face and resist the pressures and will not be brought to their knees,” he noted.

Source: Iranian media