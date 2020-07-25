Governments are fast losing support for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak from a public that widely believes death and infection figures to be higher than statistics show, a survey of six countries revealed Saturday.

Support for the United States’ federal government, the country with the most reported infections and deaths, dropped by four percentage points from mid-June, with 44 percent of respondents declaring themselves dissatisfied, said a report by the Kekst CNC communications consulting group.

In Britain, just over a third of respondents approved of their government’s actions, a three-point decline in one month, according to the report, based on an opinion poll conducted over five days in mid-July.

The report also included France, Sweden, Japan and Germany.

“In most countries this month, support for national governments is falling,” it added.

The notable exception was France, where approval rose by six percentage points, yielding a dissatisfaction rate of 41 percent.

Source: AFP