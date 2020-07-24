Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has denounced the United States for harassing a scheduled Iranian civil airliner over Syria and endangering the lives of civilians, saying the American government must be reined in to prevent more disasters.

Zarif made the remark in a post on his official Twitter account on Friday after the harassment of an Iranian Beirut-bound passenger plane by two US fighter jets over the Syrian airspace Thursday night.

“US illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner—endangering innocent civilian passengers ostensibly to protect its occupation forces,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

He added that Washington has displayed “audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness.” “These outlaws must be stopped before disaster.”

Two US fighter jets came close to a Mahan Air passenger plane on Thursday night in Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to quickly change altitude to avoid collision.

Source: Press TV