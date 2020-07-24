The novel coronavirus has killed at least 633,711 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 15,535,790 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 8,718,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 6,696 new deaths and 285,396 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,311 new deaths, followed by United States with 1,225, and India with 740.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 144,305 deaths from 4,038,864 cases. At least 1,233,269 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 84,082 deaths from 2,287,475 cases, United Kingdom with 45,554 deaths from 297,146 cases, Mexico with 41,908 deaths from 370,712 cases, and Italy with 35,092 deaths from 245,338 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,750 cases (21 new since Thursday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,873 recoveries.

Europe overall has 207,118 deaths from 3,026,149 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 176,862 deaths from 4,155,166 infections, the United States and Canada 153,209 deaths from 4,151,349 cases, Asia 55,123 deaths from 2,334,358 cases, Middle East 24,528 deaths from 1,063,196 cases, Africa 16,702 deaths from 790,344 cases, and Oceania 169 deaths from 15,228 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

