Lebanon recorded on Thursday 156 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections nationwide to 3,258.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that 132 new cases were registered among locals, noting that the other 24 cases were imported.

The ministry said that 5,680 PCR were conducted in the last 24 hours, noting that 1,362 of them were carried out at Beirut International Airport.

70 patients are being hospitalized; with 22 of them are in the Intensive Care Units.

No new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, keeping the death toll at 43.

Lebanon has been for more than a week recording triple digits of new infections. The rise came after easing the lockdown and opening the airport.

