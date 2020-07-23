Five Syrian civilians were martyred, and others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Ras al-Ain city in Hasaka northwestern countryside.

SANA news agency quoted local sources as saying” that a car bomb went off at al-Jawzah roundabout in Ras al-Ain city in Hasaka northwestern countryside, “where Turkish regime-backed terrorist groups spread.”

Five civilians were martyred and others sustained wounds of varying severity, in addition to causing material damage to the properties, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, SANA reported a state of chaos and insecurity in villages and towns which are under the control of the Turkish occupation, “due to the conflicts between terrorist groups and their leaders on the power and control.”

