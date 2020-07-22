Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday met at his Ain El Tineh residence with a delegation of the “Loyalty to Resistance” bloc, chaired by its Head MP Mohammad Raad.

The delegation comprised MPs Hassan Fadlallah, Amine Sherry, Ali Ammar, Ibrahim Moussawi, and Hussein Hajj Hassan.

On emerging, MP Raad said that they discussed with the Speaker an array of parliamentary affairs and project laws prepared by the bloc to address the repercussions and burdens inflicted on citizens as a result of the country’s simmering economic crisis, especially that we are approaching the new academic season.

MP Raad added that they held a tour d’horizon with the Speaker over the current political situation, saying he has sensed that the Speaker did not seem pessimistic, hoping that solutions would reached to alleviate the burdens on citizens, preserve depositors’ money, and restore the economic cycle’s activity.

On the other hand, MP Raad emphasized that unity in Lebanon provides the basis for confronting the Israeli expansionist projects in Lebanon and the region, stressing “we rely on establishing a general national unity through which we can surpass the economic difficulties and preserve our national sovereignty.”

On the Patriarch’s proposal pertaining to Lebanon’s neutrality, Raad said they had a look at this proposal and are following up on the reactions.

This afternoon, Berri met with the European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Ralph Tarraf, with talks reportedly touching on the general situation in Lebanon and the broad region.

Berri also contacted the family of the late martyr Dr. Loai Ismail, who has met his fate after contracting the coronavirus during his performance of his humanitarian duty.

On the other hand, Berri met the Head of the Court of Audit, Judge Mohammad Badran, accompanied by Head of the Court’s Chamber Judge Nelly Abi Younes, who presented him with a report drafted by the Court of Audit tackle public spending budget figures for the year 1997.

Accordingly, Berri requested the Parliament’s General Secretariat to print and distribute the report to lawmakers.

