Member of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Tuesday pointed out that the United States is preventing Lebanon from importing the basic commodities by exerting pressures on the correspondent banks to ban them from dealing with the BDL (Banque Du Liban).

MP Fadlallah added that Washington’s pressures are also blocking the access of the US dollar into Lebanon, stressing that the United States would never be able to impose its will on the Lebanese.

Meanwhile, MP Fadlallah confirmed that tampering with the bank deposits of the Lebanese is forbidden, noting that Hezbollah bloc is preparing a draft law on the judiciary independence.

MP Fadlallah added that the resistance choice in Lebanon has never been consensual, but that the Resistance gains a wide support locally and regionally.

Source: Al-Manar English Website