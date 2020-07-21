The Syrian Army Air defenses confronted an Israeli missile aggression on southern Damascus, shooting down the majority of the hostile missiles.

A Syrian military source said that at 21.48 of Monday, July 20th, 2020, the Israeli warplanes flying over the occupied Syrian Golan fired a number of missiles at the southern part of Damascus.

The source added that the army air defenses confronted the Zionist aggression and shot down the majority of the missiles, affirming that the aggression led to the injury of seven soldiers and caused material damage.

Meanwhile, SANA camera observed the army’s air defense interception of a number of the missiles and dropping them in the airspace of southern Damascus.

Source: SANA