The Lebanese University has resumed the final exams after a one-week delay over the sharp hike in the number of coronavirus infection cases in Lebanon.

The final exams were resumed Monday amid strict anti-pandemic measures and under the supervision of the university president, Dr. Foad Ayoub, and the education minister, Dr. Tarek Al-Majzoub.

The students expressed their satisfaction with the exams and the preventive measures taken to protect them from the virus.

Lebanon has so far recorded 2902 coronavirus cases with 41 related deaths.

Source: Al-Manar English Website