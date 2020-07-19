Over 60 Syrian refugees in Lebanon return home during the past 24 hours: agencies – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Sunday - July 19, 2020
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
Saudi Arabia Wants Its Fugitive Spymaster Back: WSJ
Lebanese Envoy at UNHRC: Hezbollah Lebanese Resistance Which Repelled Israeli Aggression
Russia: Turkey’s Hagia Sophia Move an ‘Internal Affair’
China to Sanction US Senators Rubio, Cruz Over Uighur Issue
US Military Convoy Comes under Attack in Southern Iraq
Russia: US Will Never Succeed in Extending Iran Arms Embargo
Islamic Jihad spokesman: Our rockets can hit any target across the occupied Palestinian territories
MBS Waging “Game of Thrones” Battle, Preparing Corruption and Disloyalty Charges against Mohammad bin Nayef: Washington Post
Iran to Replace Damaged Structure in Natanz Nuclear Site
Iran’s Ditching of US Dollar Paying off: FM Zarif
Over 60 Syrian refugees in Lebanon return home during the past 24 hours: agencies
4 hours ago
July 19, 2020
Live News
Comments
Related Articles
Trump Calls Biden ‘Not Competent’ to Lead the Country
Minister of Local Administration in the Syrian government, Hussein Makhlouf, to Al-Manar reporter: The election The elections is an important step in the context of updating the legislation to fit the reconstruction phase
Syrian Health Minister Nizar Yaziji to Al-Manar reporter: Special anti-coronavirus measures were taken during the legislative elections
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..