The calling of witnesses in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust will begin in January 2021, Jerusalem District Court Judge Rivkah Friedman Feldman announced on Sunday morning. Hearings will be held three times a week.

The schedule is a compromise between the positions of the prosecution, who wanted to start calling witnesses much sooner, and the defense teams, who hoped to push witnesses off until mid or late 2021.

Source: Israeli media