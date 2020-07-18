The Lebanese Health Minister, Dr. Hamad Hasan, confirmed that the anti-coronavirus measures would be intensified starting from Monday, denying any plan to re-close the airport.

In an interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, Dr. Hasan urged all the residents to abide by the measures, highlighting the importance of wearing masks and avoiding congregations.

The coronavirus infection cases in Lebanon have dramatically increased since the beginning of July after easing the preventive measures and reopening the airport.

In its daily report issued on Friday, the health ministry announced 101 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 2701.

Source: Al-Manar English Website