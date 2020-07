Five people have died in a horrific traffic accident on Shtoura road, at the Dahr elBaidar-Qab Elias junction, while many were left seriously wounded, the NNA correspondent reported.

In detail, a truck loaded with sacks of flour and sugar lost control as its brakes broke down, sweeping tents, cars and a military truck, leaving dead and wounded in its wake. Red Cross and Civil Defense vehicles are transferring the injured persons to the region’s hospitals.

Source: NNA