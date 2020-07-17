Speaking in her daily briefing, Lari said that 1,852 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

She added that 183 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 13,791.

According to Lari, 3,509 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 232,873 patients have recovered.

The spokesperson noted that close to 2.1 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines as 25 out of the 31 provinces are on red alert or alarming situation.