Top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says efforts by the administration of President Donald Trump to discredit him are “bizarre” and a mistake that will eventually hurt the US president.

In an interview with the Atlantic, the top government health expert reacted to a move by some White House officials to question his professional judgment and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, an official shared a list of “wrong” statements Fauci had apparently made about the disease.

“You know, it is a bit bizarre. I don’t really fully understand it,” Fauci said.

“I think if you talk to reasonable people in the White House, they realize that was a major mistake on their part because it doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them. And I don’t think that was their intention.”

The White House official criticized Fauci for what it said was conflicting advice on face coverings and remarks about the severity of the disease.

Fauci said, “I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that.”

“I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them,” he added.

Fauci acknowledged that the analysis he provided over the COVID-19 has shifted over time, but that his recommendations have always been based on the latest science.

The doctor’s recommendations have sometimes led to clashes with Trump, who has been trying to reopen the nation’s economy, as he seeks reelection in November.

The attempt to discredit Fauci’s public-health expertise is a political move, and one with disastrous implications. Targeting Fauci seems like a tragic misuse of White House time and energy if officials’ aim is to defeat the coronavirus. But Trump appears more concerned with discrediting Fauci, The Atlantic said.

Fauci, however, has always insisted that the top priority must be controlling of the viral disease and warned that recent reopening across the country would have set controlling efforts back.

He said the US is dealing with 40,000 to 60,000 infections in a day, adding that if everyone observes the social distancing, wears a mask, and vulnerable are protected, those numbers will come down.

The top US infectious disease expert has advised six presidents on HIV/AIDs, Ebola, Zika and other infectious diseases.

He has also been advising the Trump administration on the pandemic since the early days of the pandemic.

Fauci has recently disputed Trump’s remarks that the US is “doing great” in controlling the pandemic, saying that he wouldn’t be surprised if the nation was soon adding 100,000 new cases a day.

The country with 3,497, 767 known cases of coronavirus stand on the top of t list of worst hit nations.

It has so far recorded 137,402 fatalities related to the viral infection.

Meanwhile, a newly revised model predicts that the death toll will climb to more than 224,000 by November, up 16,000 from a prior forecast.

The new forecast – was revised upward from the 208,254 deaths projected on July 7, by University of Washington.

The predicted spike in fatalities is due to rising infections and hospitalizations in many states.

The university also predicts the death toll could be reduced by 40,000 if nearly all Americans wore masks in public.

