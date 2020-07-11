Addressing the meeting of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, President Rouhani said that normalizing the outbreak of the disease and coronaphobia are two extremes that both are hazardous for the society.

He added that people of Iran have to prepare themselves for the long-term fight against COVID-19 as there is no exact time for the end of the coronavirus.

Noting that Iran has been dealing with the coronavirus for almost five months, he added that the only solution for the problem is continuing economic, social, and cultural activities by preserving the health protocols.

President Rouhani also announced that the government may forbid all social gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, urging everyone to wear a mask attending social activities.

Appreciating the efforts of all economic activists, the executive branch, the armed forces, and other branches, the President said, “Businesses, economic activities, and openings must continue with full observance of health protocols and there is no second way,” according to his official website.

“Closing businesses and economic activities is not possible for a long time and no government or people accept this. We all need to come to the stage and convince people that in the process of fighting coronavirus, it is necessary to follow the health protocols and we have no other choice.”

“Our scientists are trying to find the drugs and vaccine needed for coronavirus, but the important thing is that the disease must not be hidden, and secrecy in this field is violating the rights of others,” the President said, thanking the people for keeping their physical distance and using masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“In today’s meeting, the method and strategies of monitoring the recent instructions of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus regarding the obligation to use masks in public areas were examined and the duties of ministries, agencies, unions, guilds and, if necessary, the judiciary were discussed,” he added.

Emphasizing that the decisions of the headquarters are binding as laws, the President said, “No one should doubt the strict and complete implementation of the instructions of the task force, and if everyone uses masks, observes their physical distance, regularly washes their hands and forgets some bad habits, we will definitely pass the test against this vicious virus.”