Israeli occupation soldiers shot and killed on Thursday night a Palestinian young man in the West Bank, said the Palestinian health ministry.

The young man was shot by the Israeli soldiers in the village of Kifl Haris near the city of Salfit in the West Bank, and died later from a deep wound in his neck, the ministry said.

The incident took place after clashes broke out in the village between occupation soldiers and Palestinian young men, sources in the village said.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at the Palestinian young men who threw stones at an Israeli force that stormed the village on Thursday night, the sources added.

There has been no immediate response from the Israeli army.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye held Israel responsible for killing the Palestinian young man.

“The Israeli occupation is fully responsible for the killing of the Palestinian young man in Salfit with no reason and with no justification,” said Ishtaye.

The killing “is part of a series of crimes the Israeli occupation forces are committing against the Palestinian people,” he added.

