The Zionist entity marked the 14th anniversary of July-August War in 2006 amid a clear provocation to besiege and isolate the party due to its augmenting threat to the Israeli enemy’s security.

The Israeli president Reuven Rivlin stressed that Hezbollah must struck and expelled, considering that the party’s augmenting power destabilizes the entire Middle East.

The Zionist officials considered that the Iranian nuclear weapons and Hezbollah precision-guided missiles are the most dangerous threats to the occupation entity, warning also against their deployment in Syria.

During the event, a number of soldier who fought during 2006 War narrated their cruel experiences, highlighting the hardships they would face during any upcoming war with Hezbollah.

Source: Al-Manar English Website