Lebanese businessman Qassem Tajeddine, who has been held by the US, landed in Beirut on Wednesday, after Washington recently ordered his release.

The order to release Tajeddinewas was “on humanitarian grounds” related to the threat to his life from a possible contraction of the COVID-19 coronavirus, media reports said.

Tajeddine was arrested on March 12, 2017 by Moroccan authorities in Casablanca while in transit from the Guinean city of Conakry. After negotiations between the Moroccan and American governments, he was extradited to the US to stand trial.

The US government imposed sanctions on Tajeddine over alleged charges of financing Hezbollah Lebanese Resistance movement.

Source: Al-Manar English Website