Lebanese demonstrations on Wednesday gathered at the entrance of Beirut International Airport to protest against US meddling in internal affairs.

The protest near Beirut International airport took place as the US Central Command chief, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and US Ambassador to Lebanon nce marked the 37th anniversary of a bombing which took lives of 220 US Marines.

McKenzie and Shea stood at the scene of the 1983 bombing in remembrance of the killed US Marines.

Journalist at Al-Akhbar news daily Hasan Ollaik told Al-Manar that today’s protest didn’t manage to prevent the stop of McKenzie and Shea at the scene of the 1983 bombing, but vowed to prevent such move next time.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah lashed out at Shea’s interference in the Lebanese local affairs.

Source: Al-Manar English Website