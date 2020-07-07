Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has COVID-19 symptoms, his test results are due tomorrow at noon, CNN Brazil reported on Monday.

The TV channel said that Bolsonaro, 65, showed a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a blood oxygen level of 96 percent. Due to coronavirus symptoms, his schedule for this week has been cancelled and he is now taking hydroxychloroquine.

According to Globo, the president told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just returned from the hospital where he did a lung check and assured that everything is “okay”.

Previously in March, Bolsonaro dismissed reports that he was infected with coronavirus and called on the public not to believe “the fake news”.

Source: AFP and Sputnik