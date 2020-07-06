Head of Hezbollah Palestinian File Hasan Hoballah received Monday a letter from Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh to the party’s Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah about the Israeli annexation plot, handed by the movement’s representative in Lebanon Ahmad Abdul Hadi and an accompanying delegation.

The message indicated the threats posed by the Zionist annexation of the West Bank settlements to the Palestinian cause, calling for maintaining unity to confront the challenges.

The two sides confirmed a unified confrontation with the Zionist annexation plot, calling for approving the socioeconomic rights of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

For his part, the former MP Hoballah reiterated Hezbollah support to the Palestinian people, stressing that all the schemes plotted against their cause will be frustrated.

Source: Al-Manar English Website