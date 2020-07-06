Israeli occupation warplanes bombed Sunday evening a resistance post in the area of Zeitoun, east of Gaza City in central Gaza, Palestinian media reported.

The warplanes targeted an empty agricultural land with three continuous raids landing near people’s homes, causing no casualties.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the Zionist warplanes were still flying at low altitudes above the Gaza Strip, especially in the eastern airspace.

The Israeli army claimed that the attacks were in retaliation to two rockets fired earlier towards the cover of Gaza. The three rockets, according to Israeli media, caused thousands of Israelis in southern communities to run to bomb shelters twice in less than an hour.