Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to address the nation in a televised speech on Tuesday, July 7, at 20:30 (Beirut Timing).

The speech will tackle the latest political and economic developments in Lebanon and the Middle East amid the US economic siege on Lebanon and unjust sanctions on regional states.

In the latest speech, Sayyed Nasrallah voiced Hezbollah readiness to challenge the US siege and emerge victories from the military and the economic wars.

Source: Al-Manar English Website