EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell expressed support for the preservation of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers after receiving a letter from Iran.

It “is a historic achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation contributing to regional and global security,” Borrell said on Friday.

The EU’s top diplomat added that he remained determined to preserve it, AP reported.

In a statement on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to Borrell to criticize the violation of the JCPOA by the UK, France and Germany.

Borrell said Zarif’s letter “triggers a dispute mechanism” in the international agreement.

Borrell, who is coordinator of the pact known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, said that in the letter Zarif seeks redress under “the dispute resolution mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the agreement.”

Zarif has emphasized in the letter that “any interference in the ongoing Safeguards cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would run counter to the JCPOA and could have negative effects on the principles of the existing Safeguards cooperation,” he added.

In June, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA in implementing its NPT Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol and satisfy the IAEA’s requests without further delay.

The resolution, submitted by France, Germany and the UK, was adopted by a vote of 25 to 2 with 7 abstentions.

