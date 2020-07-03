Prime Minister, Dr. Hassan Diab, received today the Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Wang Kejian, heading a Chinese delegation, in the presence of Ministers of Environment Demianos Kattar, Industry Imad Hoballah, Public Works and Transport Michel Najjar, Energy and Water Raymond Ghajar, and Tourism Ramzi Moucharrafieh.

The meeting discussed strengthening cooperation at all levels. The Chinese delegation also expressed its willingness to activate the partnership with Lebanon. Prime Minister Diab has entrusted the Minister of Industry to follow up on possible means of cooperation.

Source: NNA