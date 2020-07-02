Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday denounced the US statements aimed at interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs, adding that they instigate the Lebanese segments against each other.

During a weekly meeting, Hezbollah bloc condemned the silence of the Lebanese parties who let the judiciary down and denied the right of Judge Mohammad Mazeh in the case of the US ambassador’s statements.

The bloc called on the government to cope with the crises of monopolization, prices hike, and loss of gasoline and gas oil, stressing its readiness to cooperate with all the Lebanese parties to maintain security in the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website