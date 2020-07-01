An Emirates plane touched down at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, marking the first landing upon the airport’s reopening, after a hiatus that lasted for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministers of Public Works, Michel Najjar, and Public Health, Dr. Hamad Hasan, inspected the airport reopening, highlighting the strict safety measures taken to cope with the virus outbreak.

It is worth noting that the airport capacity will be increased gradually on the basis of a periodic evaluation of the infections rate.

Source: Al-Manar English Website