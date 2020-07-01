Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday in the cabinet session said that the United States has suffered two defeats against Iran in recent weeks.

Iran Press/Iran News: During today’s cabinet session, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated, “yesterday we witnessed the political defeat of the United States against Iran in the UNSC. The United States has suffered two defeats in recent weeks; One was the draft resolution against Iran, and the other is that all 14 members of the Security Council yesterday supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA ).”

The President noted that “The Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately return to its obligations whenever the other parties are ready to fulfill their obligations in the UN Security Council. If the Americans want to strike a political blow to JCPOA, Iran will not tolerate it and will show its decisive action in this regard.”

