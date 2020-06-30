The politburo of Ansarullah Movement and other Yemeni parties Monday condemned, in a statement, the escalation of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, denouncing the UN role “grants a political cover to the crimes against the Yemenis.

The statement condemned the Saudi steps towards normalizing ties with the Zionist entity, adding this reveals the Israeli role in the aggression and blockade imposed on Yemen.

The statement also denounced the Saudi authorities’ decision to restrict the participation in the pilgrimage this year “under flimsy pretexts”.

