Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Minister, Nassif Hitti, met on Monday at Villa Boustros with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy C. Shea.

Ambassador Shea described her meeting with the Minister as good, voicing her Country’s readiness to support Lebanon as long as the government takes reform steps.

The US Ambassador added: “I agreed with the Minister to turn the page after the unfortunate ruling that came to divert attention from the economic crisis.”

Source: NNA