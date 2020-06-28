Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah on Sunday denounced US ambassador’s hostile behavior, calling its statement as “a flagrant aggression on the Lebanese sovereignty and its national dignity.”

Fadlallah said US Ambassador Dorothy Shea’s latest remarks constitute an ‘attack’ on the country’s “sovereignty and dignity,” calling on the foreign ministry to force the ambassador to “respect international law.”

“The Foreign Ministry should compel the ambassador to respect international treaties that define the duties of diplomats,” he pointed out.

In the same context, Head of the Baalbek-Hermel bloc, MP Hussein Al-Hajj Hasan, considered that the ambassador’s remarks represent a blatant aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and a flagrant interference in the Lebanese internal affairs.

Haj Hasan considered that Shea’s comments constitute an explicit violation of diplomatic norms and laws, criticizing some Lebanese have long rushed to criticize some ambassadors but kept mum on the US ambassador’s comments which represented an attack on large groups of the Lebanese people.

The Foreign Ministry has since summoned the US ambassador for a meeting on Monday, a day after Lebanese Judge Mohammad Mazeh placed a yearlong gag order on local and international media outlets in Lebanon to interview US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.

During an interview with Saudi-owned news channel Al-Hadath aired on Friday, Shea said the United States has “grave concerns about the role of Hezbollah,” labeling it as “a designated terrorist organization.”

