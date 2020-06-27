The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said foreign attempts to extend an arms embargo on Iran have no impact on the country’s defense power, adding that surprising systems will be brought into operation in the country in the near future.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Saturday ceremony held to unveil new homegrown military equipment, Major General Hossein Salami said the IRGC has not relied on foreigners to manufacture any weapon.

“In the near future, we’ll witness the coming into operation of surprising systems,” the commander said, stressing that the foreign attempts to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran would not affect the country’s defense power at all.

While Iran is faced with an international arms embargo and the threats posed by the US and its allies, local scientists have taken the opportunity to fulfill the country’s defense needs with domestic capabilities, the general said.

Major General Salami also praised the IRGC technicians for manufacturing a broad range of weapons, increasing the destructive power of weaponry, boosting their accuracy, making smaller arms, and automating the weapons.

Last week, the top commander highlighted the high level of Iran’s defense preparedness, saying that this has forced the enemies not to think of military options any longer.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

Source: Mehr News Agency