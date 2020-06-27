The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran has exceeded 220,000, of whom more than 180,000 have recovered from the disease, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Sima Sadat Lari said the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 220,180 following the detection of 2,456 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 1,139 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,928 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 10,364, saying the disease has taken the lives of 125 patients over the past 24 hours.

At least 180,661 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Lari also noted that more than 1,583,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has exceeded 9.9 million , and the death toll has surpassed 497,000.

Source: Tasnim News Agency