Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi disclosed that there has been a foreign scheme aiming at creating chaos in Lebanon.

In an interview with Al-Manar on Friday, Fahmi cited information that a foreign security apparatus has been supporting and funding riots which took place since June 11.

He said that he tasked security agencies to contact with Amal movement and Hezbollah during the riots, noting that they were positive and keen to preserve civil peace.

The minsiter told Hadith As-Saa’s Imad Marmal that security forces will prevent bandits from cuting off roads, adding that legal cases to take place against those responsible for those acts.

“We support freedom of speech and demonstration, but blocking roads is an attack on citizens and their dignity,” Fahmi said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website