Lebanon registered on Tuesday 19 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections nationwide to 1,622.

Ministry of Public Health announced in its daily report that 12 cases were recorded among residents in Lebanon, while the other 7 cases were imported.

It added that a total of 1,454 PCR tests were conducted in 32 laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours, noting that the number of recoveries reached 1,098.

A total of 54 infected people are receiving medical care in hospitals, with 9 of them are in Intensive Care Units, the report noted.

No new fatalities were registered over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, keeping the toll of corona-related deaths at 32.

