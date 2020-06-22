A military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran stressed that there will be no talks with the United States, dismissing accusations that the Islamic Republic supports Libya’s Khalifa Haftar.

Speaking to Aljazeera, Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan described Donald Trump as a ‘criminal’.

“Trump is not a president but a criminal and any move in Persian Gulf waters by the US will receive Iran’s all-out response,” said the former Iranian defense minister.

He also ruled out the possibility of talks over Iran’s missile program, adding that Iran will continue its regional policies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Dehqan rejected the rumors about Iran’s support for Khalifa Haftar as “ridiculous”.

“We support the Libyan Government of National Accord which has been recognized by the international community and we call for a political solution to the crisis.”

Meanwhile, Dehqan also pointed to Saudi aggression against Yemen, noting that the Saudi government should admit its defeat in the Yemen war and adopt a new policy.

The war on Yemen, he continued, is a ‘futile adventure’ and the Saudi government should be held accountable for the consequences.

Tehran is ready for unconditional talks with Riyadh, he added.

Dehqan also said that Iran’s ties with the UAE were improving but Abu Dhabi has changed its stance towards Iran.

Source: Iranian media