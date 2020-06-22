Lebanese President Michel Aoun stressed on Monday that he is shouldering his full responsibilities as a head of the Republic in order to find solutions to the current crisis.

During a meeting in Baabda with a delegation from the association of economic journalists, President Aoun said the objective of the all-party meeting he has scheduled for Thursday is to “fortify civil peace.”

“The main topic of next Thursday’s dialogue is To fortify civil peace by each of the internal parties assuming their responsibilities in order to avoid slipping towards the worst and bloodshed, especially after we saw what happened in the Streets of Beirut and Tripoli following recent movements,” the president was quoted by National news agency as saying.

He denied that the goal of such a dialogue meeting is to return to a Government of national reconciliation, noting that “the consensual system lacks democracy in the absence of the so-called minority and majority.”

“Through industry and agriculture, the Lebanese Lira is supported, and not through borrowing from abroad, which we have always relied on in the past in addition to rentier economy,” President Aoun said.

“We are working to build Lebanon again, and this takes long,” he said, stressing that he will shoulder his full responsibilities.

Source: Lebanese media