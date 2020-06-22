Lebanon recorded on Monday 16 new coronavirus cases, raising total infections nationwide to 1,603.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that 11 coronavirus cases were registered among residents, while 5 others were imported cases by Lebanese expats who returned home from corona-hit countries.

The ministry said that the number of PCR tests conducted in the last 24 hours reached 798, adding that the number of recoveries reached 1,077.

No new fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, keeping the toll of corona-related deaths at 32.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that 53 of the infected people are currently receiving medical care at hospitals across the country, noting that 9 of them re in the Intensive Care units.

Source: Al-Manar English Website