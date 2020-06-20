US President Donald Trump has reportedly asked his White House inner circle if his ex-national security adviser John Bolton, who is about to release an explosive tell-all book on his stint at the Trump administration, is prison-bound, three sources with knowledge of the conversation told the Daily Beast.

“Do you think he’s going to go to jail for this?” Trump said, according to one of these cited by the publication.

The memoir, titled “The Room Where It Happened” and due to see the light of day on Tuesday, has triggered a huge furor, with some supporting Bolton’s claims about Trump’s “sole” focus on reelection, and others portraying the ex-aide as a disgruntled official merely seeking revenge.

In the West Wing, Bolton’s book has been called a load of “lies”, with excerpts already published by multiple news outlets causing a scramble to block the complete work.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to stop Bolton’s book from hitting the market on the grounds that the memoir could contain classified information.

Hours later, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is also mentioned in Bolton’s memoir, issued a statement, in which he dubbed Bolton a “traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people.”

