Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hamad Hasan, on Friday confirmed during his visit to Shebaa Governmental Hospital that the “Caesar Act” would not negatively affect the health situation in Lebanon, which is a red line for everyone.

“The Ministry will toil to improve health services in Lebanon in terms of medical equipment, administrative staff, and boards of directors.”

Dr. Hasan also announced a decision to operate Shebaa Governmental Hospital. “Its medical equipment is advanced, yet in need of some rehabilitation,” he added.

Source: NNA