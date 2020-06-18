Head of Marada Movement Sleiman Frangieh visited Thursday House Speaker Nabih Berri at his residence in Ain Al-Tineh, discussing with him the latest political developments.

Later on, Frangieh underlined the importance of Baabda meeting in sustaining the national unity necessary to cope with the current crisis, adding that he would take the final decision regarding his participation in the event soon.

Frangieh, then, moved to the Central House to meet the former premier Saad Hariri and discuss with him the participation in the national meeting at Baabda Palace.

Source: Al-Manar English Website