Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 2,612 new infections have been confirmed in the country since Tuesday while 1,071 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

The total number of infections in the country is standing at 195,051, she said.

2,789 patients are in critical condition, according to Lari.

She also added that 120 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 9,0185 people in the country, the spokesperson said.

She put the number of COVID-19 tests taken across the country at 1,319,920 while noting that 154,812 patients with the disease have recovered.

Lari highlighted that Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, and Kurdistan are in red conditions, pointing to the need for sticking to health guidelines to contain the outbreak.