Lebanon’s former president General Emile Lahoud stressed that the US Caesar law, scheduled to take into effect on Wednesday, affects Lebanon more than Syria, calling on all the Lebanese parties to confront the hostile states side with the real allies and.

“Some Lebanese try to appease to the aggressors,” President Lahoud said.

In a statement, Lahoud pointed out that Syria will never be abandoned by its allies who are ready to support it economically, adding that it has emerged victorious from the terror war on it and rejected to surrender in face of the Americans.

Syria has strongly condemned tightening coercive measures imposed on it by the US administration through the so-called “Caesar Act.”, affirming that it represents another form of terrorism which has shed the blood of the Syrians and destroyed their achievements.

Source: Al-Manar English Website